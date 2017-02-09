Man Arrested After Suspicious Device Report Shuts Down Streets Around TD Garden

BOSTON (CBS) — Streets around the TD Garden were shut down Wednesday night as police investigated reports of a suspicious device.
The report came in around 11:30 p.m.
A SWAT team was called in, and WBZ-TV crews spotted a bomb squad robot at the scene, checking out an SUV.
Sources told WBZ-TV that a man who said he had a bomb in the area was found in a vehicle and arrested.
He was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.
Causeway Street and North Station were closed as police responded.