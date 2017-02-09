WINTER STORM WARNING: Until 8 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Man Arrested After Suspicious Device Report Shuts Down Streets Around TD Garden

February 9, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: Suspicious Device, TD Garden

BOSTON (CBS) — Streets around the TD Garden were shut down Wednesday night as police investigated reports of a suspicious device.

The report came in around 11:30 p.m.

A SWAT team was called in, and WBZ-TV crews spotted a bomb squad robot at the scene, checking out an SUV.

Police search an SUV after a report of a suspicious device near TD Garden Wednesday night. (WBZ-TV)

Police search an SUV after a report of a suspicious device near TD Garden Wednesday night. (WBZ-TV)

Sources told WBZ-TV that a man who said he had a bomb in the area was found in a vehicle and arrested.

He was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Causeway Street and North Station were closed as police responded.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia