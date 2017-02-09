WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live  |  LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030
WINTER STORM WARNING: Until 8 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Ryan Spooner: Claude Julien ‘Wanted Me To Be The Best Player I Can Be’

February 9, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Ryan Spooner, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — During the past two-and-a-half seasons of Claude Julien’s tenure as Boston Bruins head coach, few players moved around the lineup and got into as much trouble with the coach as Ryan Spooner. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t appreciate what Julien did for him as a player.

In two days of practice with interim head coach Bruce Cassidy, Spooner has been moved to his natural center position after largely playing on the wing in 2016-17. It would not be surprising if Spooner saw the benefits for him as a player to have a more offensive-minded head coach, but he didn’t lose sight of how he benefitted from Julien’s toughness as a coach and how it made him better.

When asked after Wednesday’s practice for his feelings on Julien getting fired in light of the criticism he received from the coach at times, Spooner took the high road.

“I think at the end of the day, [Julien] just wanted me to be the best player that I can be, and that’s fine,” said Spooner. “I think he’s going to move on; he’s a great coach and he’s going to do well.”

Spooner has shown flashes of his offensive talent at times but got into hot water with Julien over mistakes and inconsistency in his own end. Cassidy won’t necessarily fix any problems that may still exist, but he will give Spooner an opportunity to open up his game more offensively.

When asked if he saw the new coach as a new opportunity to “reset,” Spooner replied: “In a way, yeah. [Cassidy] was my coach for two-and-a-half years [in Providence]. he kind of knows the player I am. It’s kind of like a fresh start.”

Head coach Claude Julien talks to Boston Bruins players during a time-out against the Ottawa Senators on March 10, 2015. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Head coach Claude Julien talks to Boston Bruins players during a time-out against the Ottawa Senators on March 10, 2015. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Spooner got a chance to move back to center during training camp, but the Bruins’ logjam at the position eventually moved him off. He feels confident that the new “pace” Cassidy has brought to practice can mean good things for him moving forward.

“I can skate well. I’ve just got to go out there and use my speed,” said Spooner.

There are a number of players on the Bruins who appeared to be underachieving this season. In Spooner’s case, the “ups and downs” have gone on for the better part of two-plus seasons. Cassidy’s increased focus on speed and offense – and Spooner’s move to his natural position – make him a strong candidate to turn things around in the stretch run.

Regardless of who’s been behind the bench for the Bruins, Spooner has yet to put it all together and be the best player he can be. Cassidy has a chance to unlock his untapped potential.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia