Speeding SUV Caught On Video Slamming Into N.H. Home

February 9, 2017 5:23 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Five residents have been forced from their New Hampshire home after an SUV slammed into it, leaving significant damage.

Pelham Police said a Tyngsboro man was driving north on Mammoth Road when his SUV crossed over the center line and eventually slammed into a home.

Impact left a hole in the side of the building.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store captured the moment of impact.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

After assessing the home, the building inspector determined the SUV forced the foundation to move from the home and it was deemed uninhabitable.

An SUV crashed into a Pelham, N.H. home. (Image Credit: Pelham Police)

Three were home at the time of the crash. The residents were able to get some belongings before relocating.

Preliminary investigation shows speed and road conditions contributed to the crash.

