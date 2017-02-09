WBZ4[1]
Patriots Fans Can Take Photo With Super Bowl LI Trophy This Weekend

February 9, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Hall At Patriot Place, Lombardi Trophy, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans may already have a picture — or four — with the Lombardi Trophy. But now they’ll have a chance to take their picture with a Lombardi Trophy won with the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots’ latest Super Bowl trophy will be on display at The Hall at Patriot Place this weekend, and fans will be able to snap a picture with the hardware with admission to The Hall.

The photo ops will take place on Friday, February 10 from 10am until 7pm, Saturday, February 11 from 9am until 9pm and Sunday, February 12 from 9am until 7pm. Admission tickets will be assigned to specific time slots to help manage wait times, but long lines are expected. The last admission ticket with an assigned time will be sold no later than one hour before The Hall closes.

Guests musts bring their own cameras, but a member of The Hall’s staff will be available to take the photos. There will be a limit of one photograph either per person or one photograph per group.

The lines may be long, but getting to take your picture with the trophy won because of the Patriots incredible comeback against the Atlanta Falcons will be well worth the wait. Plus, it will give you plenty of time to practice your pose.

 

