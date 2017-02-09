LeGarrette Blount Joins List Of Patriots Who Won’t Attend White House Visit

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is the latest member of the Super Bowl LI champs to say he’s not going to the White House when the team gets invited later this year.
“I will not be going to the White House. I don’t feel welcome in that house,” Blount told The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday. “I’ll leave it at that.”
Blount isn’t the first member of the Patriots to feel that way, echoing safety Devin McCourty’s sentiment from earlier this week. He joins McCourty, tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive end Chris Long as Patriots who have said they will not be paying President Donald Trump a visit.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower will also skip the trip, but he said it has nothing to do with President Trump. Hightower went to the White House in 2010 after winning a National Championship at Alabama, and said he’s “been there, done that.”