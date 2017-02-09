Julian Edelman On ‘Live With Kelly’: Miracle Super Bowl Catch Was ’80 Percent Luck’

BOSTON (CBS) — If the world still had any doubt about Julian Edelman as one of the best receivers in the National Football League, he erased those doubts with his stunning fourth-quarter catch that helped lead the Patriots to their historic comeback win in Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.

Edelman continues to make his rounds in national media circles after the Patriots’ incredible comeback win and his catch, which will go down as perhaps the greatest in Super Bowl history. He talked about the game in an interview on Live With Kelly on Thursday, which you can watch above.

He admitted that anyone would have to have a lot of good fortune on their side to make a catch in that situation.

“It was probably about 80 percent luck, to tell you the truth,” said Edelman. “I saw the ball, [Falcons cornerback Robert] Alford made a decent play, goes back on it, and it got tipped. And I kind of just try to keep my eye on the ball and go after it. … Fortunately, there was a leg here, a foot there, a bounce here.”

Edelman also described what the coaches told the team at halftime when the Patriots were down 21-3 and not playing well in any phase of the game. It was exactly what you’d expect from Bill Belichick’s staff.

“This game was a microcosm of our season. There was a little adversity to overcome. But guys stuck together. We were mentally tough,” said Edelman. “Our coaches said, ‘Let’s just play one play at a time. We can’t worry about things we can’t control. Let’s just worry about what we can control.’ And that’s what we did.”

Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu could learn a thing or two about taking it one play at a time and not getting too far ahead of himself.