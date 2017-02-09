WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live  |  LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030
BLIZZARD WARNING: Until 8 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Julian Edelman On ‘Live With Kelly’: Miracle Super Bowl Catch Was ’80 Percent Luck’

February 9, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — If the world still had any doubt about Julian Edelman as one of the best receivers in the National Football League, he erased those doubts with his stunning fourth-quarter catch that helped lead the Patriots to their historic comeback win in Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.

Edelman continues to make his rounds in national media circles after the Patriots’ incredible comeback win and his catch, which will go down as perhaps the greatest in Super Bowl history. He talked about the game in an interview on Live With Kelly on Thursday, which you can watch above.

He admitted that anyone would have to have a lot of good fortune on their side to make a catch in that situation.

“It was probably about 80 percent luck, to tell you the truth,” said Edelman. “I saw the ball, [Falcons cornerback Robert] Alford made a decent play, goes back on it, and it got tipped. And I kind of just try to keep my eye on the ball and go after it. … Fortunately, there was a leg here, a foot there, a bounce here.”

Julian Edelman makes a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman makes a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Edelman also described what the coaches told the team at halftime when the Patriots were down 21-3 and not playing well in any phase of the game. It was exactly what you’d expect from Bill Belichick’s staff.

“This game was a microcosm of our season. There was a little adversity to overcome. But guys stuck together. We were mentally tough,” said Edelman. “Our coaches said, ‘Let’s just play one play at a time. We can’t worry about things we can’t control. Let’s just worry about what we can control.’ And that’s what we did.”

Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu could learn a thing or two about taking it one play at a time and not getting too far ahead of himself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia