WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live  |  LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030
WINTER STORM WARNING: Until 8 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Parents Of Badly Burned Iraqi Boy To Get Visas To Come To US

February 9, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Christina Hager, Dilbreen, Donald Trump, executive order, Immigration, Iraq, Refugees, Travel Ban

BOSTON (CBS) — The parents of a badly-burned 2-year-old Iraqi refugee who is waiting to undergo surgery in Boston will finally be granted permission to join their son.

Dilbreen Muhsin is in need of ongoing surgery to ensure his vision after he was hurt when a heater exploded in the refugee camp where he was staying with his family.

U.K.-based humanitarian aid group Road to Peace rushed Dilbreen to Boston last year, where he had an initial surgery at Shriner’s Hospital–but Road to Peace’s Sally Becker said he couldn’t have his next procedure without his parents here.

The problem: Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrant travel from seven countries for 90 days was keeping them out of the country.

But Becker said Thursday that Dilbreen’s parents have a meeting scheduled at the US Consul this Sunday. They had previously been told their meeting was cancelled.

Dilbreen’s father returned to Iraq after Dilbreen’s October surgery to be with his wife, who gave birth to Dilbreen’s little brother. The couple ironically named the boy “Trump”–to them, the name represented freedom from ISIS, the group they had fled.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia