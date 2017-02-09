Parents Of Badly Burned Iraqi Boy To Get Visas To Come To US

BOSTON (CBS) — The parents of a badly-burned 2-year-old Iraqi refugee who is waiting to undergo surgery in Boston will finally be granted permission to join their son.
Dilbreen Muhsin is in need of ongoing surgery to ensure his vision after he was hurt when a heater exploded in the refugee camp where he was staying with his family.
U.K.-based humanitarian aid group Road to Peace rushed Dilbreen to Boston last year, where he had an initial surgery at Shriner’s Hospital–but Road to Peace’s Sally Becker said he couldn’t have his next procedure without his parents here.
The problem: Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrant travel from seven countries for 90 days was keeping them out of the country.
But Becker said Thursday that Dilbreen’s parents have a meeting scheduled at the US Consul this Sunday. They had previously been told their meeting was cancelled.
Dilbreen’s father returned to Iraq after Dilbreen’s October surgery to be with his wife, who gave birth to Dilbreen’s little brother. The couple ironically named the boy “Trump”–to them, the name represented freedom from ISIS, the group they had fled.