Falcons’ Mohamed Sanu Predicted 40-Plus Points In Super Bowl, While Taylor Gabriel Saw Brady’s Comeback Coming [VIDEO]

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL’s Sound FX revealed that Falcons wideout Mohamed Sanu did a lot of chirping during Super Bowl LI. Little did viewers know that during the Patriots’ comeback, they were in the process of shutting Sanu up.

A quick clip from Sound FX revealed an exchange between an overconfident Sanu and a more realistic Taylor Gabriel on the Falcons sideline. Sanu said the Patriots hadn’t seen anything like the Falcons, to which Gabriel responded, “It’s Tom Brady, though, man.” Sanu fired back with “I know. I’m never comfortable. We’re about to put 40-something [points] up on their ass. But I’m just saying, they’ve never seen anything like this.”

In response to the comment about putting up 40-plus points, Gabriel responded “We’ve got to.” Hat-tip to Barstool Sports’ John Feitelberg for catching the exchange on Twitter:

Falcons up 21-0

"It's tom Brady tho"

"We bout to put up 40 on they ass"

"Man…. we got to" https://t.co/OP1d7HRRKw—

Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) February 09, 2017

It’s unclear when in the game the exchange occurred, but it was likely after the Falcons went up 28-3 in the third quarter.

Sanu was right about one thing: the Patriots defense had not played an offense as explosive as the Falcons all season. But the group was able to play much better after the Falcons got to 28 points, making a handful of game-changing plays and ultimately doing enough to give Tom Brady and the offense a chance to win.

Clearly, Sanu spoke too much and too soon. And Gabriel deserves credit for understanding that Brady cannot be counted out until the clock reaches zero.

