Tree Hit By Lightning Falls On Wires, Causes Fire In East Bridgewater

East Bridgewater (CBS) — A tree was struck by lightning, fell on power lines, and caused a small fire as the Nor’easter pounded Massachusetts Thursday afternoon, East Bridgewater Fire Department said.
The tree was struck around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Central Street.
The Brockton Enterprise posted a video to their Facebook Page Thursday afternoon showing the aftermath of the strike.
Nobody was injured, though the wires and tree eventually came down.
Minor power outages were reported in the area, and utility crews were on scene making repairs.