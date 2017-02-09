3 Arrested In String Of Canton, Stoughton Supermarket Robberies

CANTON (CBS) – Three people have been arrested following a string of robberies at supermarkets in Canton and Stoughton.
Canton Police had previously warned shoppers at Shaw’s on Washington Street about multiple instances where a man and woman grabbed purses from shoppers in the parking lot.
Police in Stoughton had received reports of similar incidents at Stop & Shop.
Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, police arrested Ihor Havryliv in Canton along with Alyssha Delellis and Arthur Peoples in Stoughton.
The suspects face charges ranging from larceny and robbery to assault and battery on a person over 60 years old.