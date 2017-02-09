WBZ4[1]
Bruins-Sharks Will Play Thursday; Fans Can Exchange Tickets For Future Game

February 9, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, San Jose Sharks, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) –A little snow isn’t going to keep the Bruins from hosting the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

But if you’re a fan with tickets who cannot make it to the TD Garden because of that snow, you can exchange them for a future game.

The Bruins released the following statement on Thursday afternoon, saying it’s the NHL’s call to keep the game as scheduled:

The Boston Bruins are aware of the severe weather in Boston and the surrounding New England region, and how it impacts fans planning on attending tonight’s game. Considering the circumstances, the Bruins organization asked the NHL to postpone tonight’s game and reschedule for a later date this season. The NHL indicated that the remaining schedules for both teams, as well as TD Garden availability, does not allow for this game to be rescheduled. As such, the Bruins and Sharks were directed to play tonight’s game as originally scheduled.

Recognizing the impact and hardship this has on fans who were hoping to attend the game, the Bruins will be offering every fan who had tickets for tonight’s game the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a future regular season Bruins game between now and December 31, 2017. Details on how to exchange tickets will be posted on BostonBruins.com on Friday, February 10.

Fans still planning on attending tonight’s game are encouraged to take public transportation.

You can hear Bruins-Sharks on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the Boston Bruins. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm.

