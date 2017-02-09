WBZ4[1]
What’s Up This Weekend: Chinatown Parade, Boat Show, Film Festival & More

February 9, 2017 5:20 AM
Filed Under: Boston Events

BOSTON (CBS) – There is a lot going on in around Boston this weekend. You can enjoy Lion Dances in Chinatown, plan a trip at the Travel Show, and check out a Science Fiction Film Festival.

CHINESE NEW YEAR PARADE
The official holiday was a couple weeks ago, but the big celebration is this Sunday. Chinatown’s huge parade celebrating the Year of the Rooster starts at 10am. The parade, featuring traditional Lion Dances, drums and firecrackers, lasts a couple hours and winds through Kneeland, Harrison and Essex Streets. Visit the Cultural Village in the nearby China Trade Building to explore origami, cultural crafts performances and more. INFO: boston-discovery-guide.com

TRAVEL SHOW & CRAFT BEER PAVILLION
It’s two events in one. The Boston Globe Travel Show takes over the Seaport World Trade Center this weekend. The Travel Show features more than 200 exhibitors with, “both exotic and domestic destinations… and offering detailed information on trips to every region of the world.” There is also a Craft Beer Pavilion, where you can sample nearly 100 beers from dozens of breweries. Tickets are separate from the Travel Show, but do include admission to the show. INFO & TICKETS: bostonglobetravelshow.com

LIFE IS A CABARET
The national tour of Cabaret is wrapping up its two-week stop at the Boston Opera House this weekend. The Tony Award winning production by Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall moves on after Sunday. The classic Broadway musical takes you to the infamous Kit Kat Klub in pre-WWII Germany. INFO & TICKETS: boston.broadway.com

SCIENCE FICTION FILM FESTIVAL
Boston SciFi is an 11-day celebration of Science Fiction film at the Somerville Theatre. There are feature film showings, shorts, and workshops. With a focus on emerging directors, there are plenty of new films throughout the week, with some old favorites mixed in. It wraps up NEXT weekend with a 24-hour sci-fi marathon to test your screen endurance. SCHEDULE & TICKETS: bostonscifi.com

NEW ENGLAND BOAT SHOW
A true sign that spring is coming, the annual Boat Show opens at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center this weekend, and runs right through next weekend. The largest boat show in the northeast, you’ll find hundreds of exhibitors featuring the latest in motorized boats, wind powered boats, boating accessories, educational seminars and DIY clinics. INFO & TICKETS: newenglandboatshow.com

