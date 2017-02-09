Boston Public Schools Closed For Second Day Due To Snow

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools will be closed on Friday for a second straight day so the city can completely clear out the snow from Thursday’s nor’easter.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Full List: School Closings
Walsh said the extra snow day will allow crews to continue clearing snow, which is expected to stop Thursday night.
“I’d rather be safe with our kids than not,” said Walsh.
The Boston mayor said there are currently over 700 pieces of snow equipment on the streets.
Residents are asked to clear their sidewalks and to not throw snow into the streets.
Drivers are asked to stay off the roads in Boston for the remainder of the day Thursday.
Space savers will be allowed in Boston, with the exception of the South End, for 48 hours beginning when the snow emergency is lifted.