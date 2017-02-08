WBZ4[1]
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Snow Thursday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Massachusetts Residents ‘Strongly Advised Not To Drive Tomorrow’ As Nor’Easter Approaches

February 8, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: MassDOT, Snow

BOSTON (CBS) – Stay off the roads on Thursday.

That’s the plea from Massachusetts transportation officials as a nor’easter prepares to barrel into New England.

WBZ meteorologists are forecasting up to 14 inches of snow or more across much of the state, and blizzard warnings have been issued along the coast south of Boston.

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

“The public is strongly advised not to drive tomorrow and work from home if possible and if that is not an option, travelers are encouraged to make informed and safe decisions before they head out onto the roadways,” MassDOT said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Charlie Baker has not issued any kind of “travel ban” on the roads ahead of the storm, but Highway Administrator Tom Tinlin is encouraging drivers to make “smart decisions.”

Several schools have already announced closures for Thursday ahead of the storm.

Check School Closings

If anyone has to commute on Thursday, they are urged to go slow and leave plenty of room for the plows to do their job.

More tips on safe winter driving from Massachusetts State Police can be found here.

