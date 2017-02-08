WBZ4[1]
Police Investigate String Of Robberies In Canton Supermarket Parking Lot

February 8, 2017 6:22 PM By Christina Hager
Filed Under: Canton, Canton Police, Christina Hager, Robberies

CANTON (CBS) – Police are warning shoppers about a man and a woman who’ve teamed up to commit a string of robberies at a Canton supermarket.

“It stinks because you shouldn’t be afraid to go out,” said resident Janice Anderson.

Police released surveillance pictures of the woman they say grabbed an elderly woman’s purse in the Shaw’s parking lot on Washington Street at about 8:30 Wednesday morning. They also have surveillance of a dark colored truck they say is the getaway vehicle.

Suspects in robberies at Canton supermarket (WBZ-TV)

Suspects in robberies at Canton supermarket (WBZ-TV)

Monday, it was a man who grabbed a purse from an elderly woman. A week before that, the female robber tried to do the same to another potential victim who would not give up her purse, ran back into the store, and called 911.

“It’s very rare for our community,” said Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.

He says police have more cruisers patrolling the parking lot, both marked and unmarked.

