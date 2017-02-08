Tom Brady Sent Text To Isaiah Thomas After Super Bowl: ‘It’s Your Turn Next’

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has a nice budding friendship with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

It started when Brady joined Thomas and a cavalry of Celtics last July in the Hamptons, as the team tried to convince Kevin Durant to bring his talents to Boston. The sales pitch didn’t work in the end, but while Thomas didn’t net an All Star teammate, he earned an MVP of a friend.

Brady recently sent Thomas an autographed jersey of his, which Thomas wore to the Patriots Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans. And after the QB orchestrated yet another amazing fourth quarter comeback in Super Bowl LI, the two exchanged text messages, with Brady putting a little pressure on his new pal in green.

“He said it’s not over ’til it’s over,” Thomas told reporters Tuesday night. “He was just proud of his teammates. That’s what he texted back, that he was proud of his team and the city. Nobody gave up and they just kept fighting. And he was like, ‘It’s your turn next.’ So now he’s putting the pressure on us, but hopefully we can make something happen.”

Thomas has shown an uncanny ability to go off in the fourth quarter this season, averaging an NBA-high 10.7 points per game in the final frame, and joked that he people were saying that Brady was taking a page out of his playbook as the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl victory.

“People keep talking about it like he took a page from my book,” Thomas said with a smile. “But no, I need to take a page from his. He’s got five rings. It’s unbelievable. That’s the greatest quarterback, football player that’s ever been.”