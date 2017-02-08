WBZ4[1]
Nate Solder Is Taking A Day Off

February 8, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Nate Solder, New England Patriots, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — For the New England Patriots, the last three days have been a whirlwind.

Still, after the team took a victory lap through the streets of Boston on Tuesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a message for everyone: No days off.

To make sure everyone heard that message loud and clear, including the estimated one million fans who lined the streets — many of whom had played hooky to join the celebration — Belichick shouted it nine times at City Hall Plaza. Nine times!

However, one of his players is going against that mantra:

Solder and the rest of his teammates have certainly earned a little R&R. They completed the best comeback in Super Bowl history, scoring 31 unanswered points en route to a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. They returned to New England on Monday to a large crowd at Gillette Stadium, and then partied like five-time champs on Tuesday.

Belichick is probably hard at work on Wednesday, especially after he said he’s five weeks behind everyone else in planning for the 2017 football season following Sunday’s triumphant win. Even he would have to admit that his players deserve at least one day of rest.

Just don’t be surprised if there’s a little more homework waiting in Solder’s locker when he returns to Foxboro.

