Patriots Dont’a Hightower Not Going To White House: ‘Been There, Done That’

BOSTON (CBS) — Add linebacker Dont’a Hightower to the growing list of Patriots players who will not be making a trip to the White House later this year.
But Hightower’s reason for not going has nothing to do with the man currently in office. When asked about the trip during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Wednesday, he said he’s “been there, done that.”
Hightower also skipped out on New England’s trip following their Super Bowl XLIX win in 2015, because he had already made a visit after he won a National Title with Alabama in 2010.
In addition to Hightower, tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Devin McCourty have already said they will not be paying a visit to President Donald Trump when the Super Bowl champs head to the Nation’s capital to be honored.