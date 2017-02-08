No Super Bowl MVP Truck For James White, Because There Is No More Super Bowl MVP Truck

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has won five Super Bowls, with the Patriots quarterback earning MVP honors in four of them.
He’s won the award in each of New England’s last two titles, but both times said it was one of his teammates who truly deserved those honors. He’s kept the MVP trophy, of course, but two years ago he gave the truck that came with winning the award to Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler, who saved the game by picking off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the one-yard line in the game’s final moments.
Brady was once again planning on giving away the MVP truck, this time to running back James White, who set Super Bowl records with 14 receptions and 20 total points scored. White scored three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime that propelled the Patriots to a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
But there’s one small problem: there is no truck for the MVP anymore.
“[There is] no vehicle,” an NFL spokesman told TMZ. “We did not do it last year either.”
So it looks like Brady will have to give White some other reward for his herculean efforts on Sunday. Hopefully it’s much more than a pair of Uggs.
At least White already got a trip to Disney World for his performance.