NightSide – Are Politics Still Off Limits In You

BOSTON (CBS) – Political conversations often get contentious, especially during the height of the campaign season. But usually, months after the election has passed, the negative emotions start to at least fade a bit. A new poll, however, shows that this might not be the case this time around. After one of the most contentious election seasons we’ve ever seen, it seems people are still holding onto their political convictions, sometimes at the cost of relationships with friends or family members. Are you able to talk politics with your family or friends? Have you stopped talking to anyone due to their political beliefs?
Originally broadcast February 7th, 2017.
Part 1:
Part 2: