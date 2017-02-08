Keller @ Large: What’s The Greatest Moment In Boston Sports History?

BOSTON (CBS) – I know I’m pushing the envelope with some of you who don’t care about sports and have let me know in the past that you’re bored when I talk about it.

On the other hand, can you really blame me for wanting to milk this welcome break from politics?

Anyway, the sports-related water-cooler debate of the moment is about the Patriots’ stunning comeback Sunday night: was that the greatest moment in Boston sports history?

Clearly, it’s one of the greatest.

But it doesn’t even make my top five.

They say the first time for anything great is always the sweetest, and I think that applies to our football dynasty.

I’ll never forget Tom Brady marching down the field against the “greatest show on turf” in the 2002 Super Bowl, and shutting up all the experts.

As a lifelong Red Sox fan, nothing will ever top 2004, no explanation necessary. But 2013 comes close, an unexpected thrill made more meaningful by the Marathon atrocity.

And don’t forget 1967, which didn’t end with a title but created the Red Sox mania we take for granted today.

I recall being pretty thrilled by Bobby Orr’s first Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 1970, and the 2011 Cup featuring three seventh-game wins and a sweep of the Flyers was fantastic.

And how about the 1969 Celtics, written off as over the hill before they swept to another title, clinching it in LA beneath all those pitiful balloons.

Yes, what the Pats did was wonderful.

But it’s just another dish in the movable feast of being a Boston sports fan.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: