Good Samaritan Struck And Killed While Assisting Driver On Icy Needham Road

February 8, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Needham, Pedestrian Killed

NEEDHAM (CBS) – A Good Samaritan was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in Needham when a car lost control on the ice and hit him while he was helping another motorist.

A driver became stuck on icy Brookline Ave. around 7 a.m.

A 63-year-old Needham man got out of his car to help. A short time later, another vehicle being driven by a 40-year-old Needham man slid on the ice and was unable to stop.

The Good Samaritan was pinned between the two cars and killed.

No names have been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Crashes were reported throughout Greater Boston after freezing roads created hazardous conditions. A 55-car pileup was reported on Route 128 in Wakefield.

