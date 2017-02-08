Avery Bradley Likely Out Until After All-Star Break

BOSTON (CBS) — It wasn’t long ago that the Celtics were hoping that when they left Boston for their four-game road trip, it would also mark the return of shooting guard Avery Bradley.
But that is not the case, as Bradley did not travel with the team on Tuesday. He’s now expected to be out until after the All-Star break with a lingering Achilles injury that has already cost him 14 games.
Bradley has missed 10 straight and 14 of Boston’s last 15 games with the injury, which he initially suffered back on January 6. The Celtics have six games left before the break, so the injury could end up costing him nearly a quarter of the season.
While Bradley is Boston’s second-leading scorer with a career-high 17.7 points per game this season, not to mention their best defensive player, the Celtics are 11-4 with him out of the lineup.