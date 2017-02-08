Nor’Easter To Bring Heavy Snow All Day Thursday

BOSTON (CBS) – I know after all the crashes on icy roads Wednesday morning it’s hard to believe, but we’re still anticipating temperatures to shoot into the 40’s and 50’s this afternoon in many spots.

But tonight, the cold air comes right back in ahead of our impending Nor’easter.

So let’s get right to it and break down the very latest details on Thursday’s storm.

TIMELINE

The snow arrives between 5 and 9 a.m. from west to east across the region.

It will ramp up quickly, with moderate to heavy bands of snow filling in by late morning and mid-day. The height of the storm will be during the afternoon, with snowfall rates of 2-to-4 inches per hour in the most intense bands of snow in eastern Mass.

Some isolated thundersnow is possible, so don’t be surprised if you hear claps of thunder in the afternoon. Snow will taper in intensity and coverage by the evening, generally between 6 and 9 p.m. from west to east.

IMPACTS

Road conditions will deteriorate rapidly Thursday from late morning onward. Travel will become treacherous with blowing and drifting snow and near zero visibility at times.

AMOUNTS

Most of southern New England will end up with a widespread 8-to-14 inches from this event.

The highest totals will likely be focused on the South Shore.

Well north and west of Boston (Berkshire County, southern Vermont, etc.) will see amounts in the 4-to-8 inch range.

WIND

The northeast wind will ramp up during the late morning to mid-day, gusting 30-to-40 mph at coast, and 40-to-50 mph on Cape Cod. Inland, gusts will top out between 20-40 mph.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see some gusts exceed 50 mph in spots on Cape Cod during the afternoon. Pockets of damage and outages will result.

The wind direction will be changing during the day, coming in from the northeast, then north by the afternoon, followed by a shift to the northwest by evening as the storm center goes by.

COASTLINE

Even though tides are running a bit high tomorrow, the storm is progressive enough that we don’t have significant concerns about coastal issues.

However, the onshore flow and building seas will likely result in some pockets of minor splash over and flooding in eastern Massachusetts during the Thursday morning high tide cycle.

ARCTIC BLAST

A bitter blast of air wraps around the back side of the storm, dropping our temperatures into the single digits Thursday night into Friday morning. Combined with the wind, real feel values will be sub-zero in many communities Friday morning.

High temperatures will only top out in the teens Friday afternoon, with wind chill values in the single digits at the “warmest” time of the day.

We’ll likely be tweaking the accumulation map here and there as we pinpoint down where the heaviest bands of snow will set up.

Stay tuned to WBZ-TV on-air and online for the very latest on the storm.