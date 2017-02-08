WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Snow Thursday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Queen Latifah, Ben Folds Headline Boston Pops’ Spring Season

February 8, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Boston Pops

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pops will get a little more pop than usual this spring.

Queen Latifah will perform with the acclaimed orchestra when it opens its spring season on May 10.

Arrival From Sweden, an ABBA tribute band, plays a “Mamma Mia! Mother’s Day” gig with the Pops on May 14-15.

Popular singer-songwriter Ben Folds will appear twice on May 17-18, followed by “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr., on June 6-7.

The B-52s are booked for June 13-14.

The Pops also will perform selections from conductor laureate John Williams’ “Star Wars” films and some of the composer’s other movie music.

