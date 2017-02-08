WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Snow Thursday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

200 New Citizens Take The Oath Of Citizenship At JFK Library

February 8, 2017 7:15 PM
Filed Under: JFK Library

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 200 new citizens have taken the oath of American citizenship during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

Those taking part in Wednesday’s naturalization ceremony hailed from dozens of countries — from Haiti, India and China to France, Germany and the Dominican Republic.

The ceremony began with a chorus singing the national anthem and was presided over by Judge Patti Saris of the U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts. Those taking the oath also recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

To mark the ceremony, the library presented all of those participating in the ceremony with commemorative editions of the late President Kennedy’s inaugural address.

The great-grandparents of Kennedy — the country’s first Irish-Catholic president — had immigrated to the United States from Ireland.

