Tom Brady Pokes Fun At Himself On Facebook For Feeble Tackle Attempt In Super Bowl LI

February 7, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion and a four-time Super Bowl MVP. But he’s not immune to some mockery.

The quarterback, with the benefit of having completed the most remarkable comeback in postseason history, felt like making a pair of self-deprecating posts on Facebook on Tuesday morning, prior to the Patriots’ championship parade through Boston.

The posts include images of Brady’s futile diving attempt to tackle Robert Alford during the Falcons cornerback’s interception return for a touchdown on Sunday evening in Houston.

It was most certainly an ugly pass — and an ugly tackle attempt — from Brady. But having thrown for 466 yards and two touchdowns while setting all sorts of Super Bowl records, Brady was able to at least have a little laugh about the miscue.

Hey, if Tom’s having fun with it, so can we. So here are a few more amazing images from the play.

Robert Alford runs by Tom Brady (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Robert Alford runs by Tom Brady (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Tom Brady, Robert Alford (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tom Brady, Robert Alford (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches Robert Alford of the Falcons return an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches Robert Alford of the Falcons return an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

And now, it’s back to all smiles for the five-time Super Bowl champion.

