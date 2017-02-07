Reward To Be Offered In Search For Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey

HOUSTON (CBS) – The search continues for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey, and police in Houston are preparing to offer a reward for its return.

Brady’s game-worn jersey went missing from his locker after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On Tuesday, Houston Police said the case will be a priority given the potential value of the unique jersey.

ESPN reported that a jersey Brady wore during a game in 2014 sold for $57,000. Reports have indicated that the 5-time Super Bowl champion’s jersey from Sunday is worth much more.

Crime Stoppers in Houston is preparing to offer a reward for information that leads to the return of Brady’s jersey.

“We’ve heard the media is reporting the jersey could be worth up to $500,000 of value for its significance,” Houston Police Chief George Buenik told reporters Tuesday. “We deem this a pretty important case. We want our top investigators on this case and hopefully we’ll make an arrest, but more importantly recover that jersey for Tom Brady.”

Have information on the missing jersey? Contact Houston Police or, Brady joked, just let him know.

“I put it in my bag, I came out and it wasn’t there anymore. That’s unfortunate because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia,” Brady told reporters at his MVP press conference on Monday. “If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know.”