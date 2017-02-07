Tom Brady: ‘We’re Going To Remember This For The Rest Of Our Lives’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s won the Super Bowl five times, but the future Hall of Famer said that No. 5 holds a special place in his heart.

“We’re going to enjoy this one,” Brady said Tuesday. “These aren’t easy to do, but this team gave everything it had, and it took — damn, that game was hard. That game was real hard. But you know what? We’re going to remember this one for the rest of our lives. And we know you guys will too.”

Brady addressed a crowd of thousands gathered at City Hall Plaza at the end of the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade on Tuesday afternoon. The Patriots have held several parades over the years, but they had not congregated for speeches since the earlier part of the 21st century. But for Super Bowl No. 5, the Patriots decided to bring back the tradition.

“I told you, we’re going to bring this sucker home,” Brady said of the Lombardi Trophy. “And we brought it home. Thank you guys. We do it for you! We do it for us! Let’s go! Let’s go!”

The rally included head coach Bill Belichick, repeating a phrase that he must tell his players on a regular basis.

Thank you, thanks for coming out today. This is tremendous.

“Let me tell you, these players, they worked harder than any team I’ve ever coached. They came to work every day, and there were no days off,” Belichick said, before chanting “No Days Off!” eight straight times.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered his praise of the quarterback, coach and the fans.

“This is number five,” Kraft said. “And I want to tell you, there’s been a lot of talk over the last couple weeks about GOATs. And you all know, we have the GOAT when it comes to player in Tom Brady. We have the GOAT when it comes to coaches in Bill Belichick. But I want all of you to know that my family and our organization, that we have the GOAT of fans on the planet. And you proved that.”

Running back James White, who accounted for a Super Bowl-record 20 points on Sunday night, received a healthy dose of love from Devin McCourty, LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis all shouted “JAMES WHIIIIITE!” into the microphone.

Late in the rally, the fans broke out with a chant: “We want six!”

McCourty joined in while on the microphone, while Brady chanted right along with them.