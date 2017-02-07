WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Snow to Rain | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Tom Brady: ‘We’re Going To Remember This For The Rest Of Our Lives’

February 7, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots Super Bowl Parade, Robert Kraft, Sports News, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s won the Super Bowl five times, but the future Hall of Famer said that No. 5 holds a special place in his heart.

“We’re going to enjoy this one,” Brady said Tuesday. “These aren’t easy to do, but this team gave everything it had, and it took — damn, that game was hard. That game was real hard. But you know what? We’re going to remember this one for the rest of our lives. And we know you guys will too.”

Brady addressed a crowd of thousands gathered at City Hall Plaza at the end of the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade on Tuesday afternoon. The Patriots have held several parades over the years, but they had not congregated for speeches since the earlier part of the 21st century. But for Super Bowl No. 5, the Patriots decided to bring back the tradition.

“I told you, we’re going to bring this sucker home,” Brady said of the Lombardi Trophy. “And we brought it home. Thank you guys. We do it for you! We do it for us! Let’s go! Let’s go!”

The rally included head coach Bill Belichick, repeating a phrase that he must tell his players on a regular basis.

Thank you, thanks for coming out today. This is tremendous.

“Let me tell you, these players, they worked harder than any team I’ve ever coached. They came to work every day, and there were no days off,” Belichick said, before chanting “No Days Off!” eight straight times.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered his praise of the quarterback, coach and the fans.

“This is number five,” Kraft said. “And I want to tell you, there’s been a lot of talk over the last couple weeks about GOATs. And you all know, we have the GOAT when it comes to player in Tom Brady. We have the GOAT when it comes to coaches in Bill Belichick. But I want all of you to know that my family and our organization, that we have the GOAT of fans on the planet. And you proved that.”

Running back James White, who accounted for a Super Bowl-record 20 points on Sunday night, received a healthy dose of love from Devin McCourty, LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis all shouted “JAMES WHIIIIITE!” into the microphone.

Late in the rally, the fans broke out with a chant: “We want six!”

McCourty joined in while on the microphone, while Brady chanted right along with them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia