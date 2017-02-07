SUPER BOWL PARADE: 10 a.m. Watch WBZ-TV Live | Listen Live: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | 98.5 The Sports Hub
Super Bowl Champion Patriots Take Victory Lap Around Boston

February 7, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Duck Boats, Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, Super Bowl 51, Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl parade, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Nothing could rain on the Patriots’ victory parade on Tuesday. Not even a healthy serving of snow.

That’s why they use Duck Boats, right?

While snow and rain made for some less than ideal conditions for a cross-city celebration, hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of Boston as the New England Patriots showed off their newest Lombardi Trophy — their fifth in franchise history.

VIEW: Super Bowl Parade Photos

Check out all the highlights below (with plenty of updates coming throughout the day):

Brady, Kraft Shows Off Trophies; Gronk Dances With Running Backs


Steve Burton Completes Pass To Tom Brady


Brady’s Son Dabs On Duck Boat


Son Of Special Teams Coach Joe Judge Goes Shirtless


Jacoby Brissett Has No Time For A Julian Edelman Jersey


Julian Edelman Is Sick


Chris Long Called Edelman One Of His Heroes

 

