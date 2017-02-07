Rhode Island Fans Celebrate Patriots Title, Gronk Almost Fumbles Trophy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/CBS) — New England Patriots fans in Rhode Island had their turn to celebrate the team’s fifth Super Bowl championship.

Just hours after a duck boat parade through downtown Boston, several players including tight end Rob Gronkowski and fullback James Develin — who played college football at nearby Brown University — were on hand Tuesday for a boisterous rally at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

Owner Robert Kraft and his son, team president Jonathan Kraft, brought not only the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Sunday’s comeback victory over Atlanta but also the four previous trophies the Patriots earned.

Gronkowski attempted to hold all 5 trophies and almost dropped one onto the stage.

Gronkowski, who missed the playoffs due to injury, pulled off his number 87 jersey and tossed it into the cheering crowd.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo proclaimed it New England Patriots Day in Rhode Island.

