Thousands Of Fans Pack Boston Streets For Patriots Victory Parade

February 7, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Boston, New England Patriots, Patriots, Rolling Rally, victory parade

BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of people poured into town to celebrate a fifth Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots Tuesday morning.

Read: Boston Streets Closed, Parking Restrictions

Fans began lining the route along Boylston Street hours before the team’s duck boat victory parade started.

The duck boats were set to carry team members from the corner of Dalton and Boylston Streets past Copley Square and Boston Common and on to City Hall Plaza.

The route of Tuesday's Patriots victory parade. (WBZ-TV graphic)

The route of Tuesday’s Patriots victory parade. (WBZ-TV graphic)

A light snow started falling on parade-goers an hour before the rally began.

Boston Police were out in full force along the route.

This is the tenth sports championship celebration in Boston in the past 15 years.

