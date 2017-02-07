Julian Edelman’s Amazing Catch Featured On Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Julian Edelman makes a spectacular catch late in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
BOSTON (CBS) — You’ve probably seen Julian Edelman’s incredible catch from Super Bowl LI at least a few times since Sunday night.
That play will be featured in Top 10 lists for years to come, and really, you can’t see it enough. It takes at least 100 viewings to completely appreciate just how ridiculous of a catch it was.
But if you need a keepsake that you can look at whenever Youtube isn’t easily accessible (which is very rare these days), you’re in luck. One of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history will grace the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated:
Tom Brady and several more of Edelman’s New England teammates are calling it one of the greatest catches they’ve ever seen, so here’s a few more looks for your enjoyment.
Julian Edelman makes a spectacular catch late in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)