BOSTON (CBS) – In recent years, there has been a passionate national conversation about the prevalence of rape on college campuses and how to address both preventative and punitive concerns. But has this effort caused an overreaction that could endanger a student’s right to due process? Stuart Taylor, co-author of Campus Rape Frenzy, checks in with Dan to talk about this issue and why some are becoming concerned over this well-intentioned fight. We all remember the Duke lacrosse story, but is that incident the outlier or more common than people might think?
NightSide – Is Due Process At Risk On College Campuses?February 7, 2017 1:13 AM
