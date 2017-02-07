NightSide – Greatest Comeback Ever

BOSTON (CBS) – Last night, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots rallied from a twenty-five point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The comeback win was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history by far (beating the previous record of ten points) and will go down as one of the greatest wins in Boston sports history. But was it the greatest? Has Tom Brady ended the debate over whether he is the best quarterback of all time?
NightSide – Greatest Comeback EverFebruary 7, 2017 1:12 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady poses with the Super Bowl MVP trophy with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. (Screen grab from NFL Network)