Keller @ Large: Give Credit To Patriots And Their Fans

BOSTON (CBS) – As we celebrate the latest and, arguably, the greatest Patriots’ Super Bowl title ever, let’s take a moment to consider just what it is we’re celebrating.

Obviously, we’re honoring the skill and accomplishment of the players.

As Coach Bill Belichick constantly points out, they’re the ones getting the job done on the field, playing hurt, performing at a high level, modeling determination and toughness.

And certainly, the coach and his staff are being celebrated in the Back Bay today.

In a culture where examples of brilliant leadership are few and far between, Belichick and his assistants consistently show how it’s done, without fanfare and without belittling the opposition. I’ve suggested in the past that Belichick turn to politics when he’s done with football, and that idea has never seemed more valid.

I hope there are some in the crowds Tuesday who will also be honoring the Kraft family, who’ve shown every other team in the league how to build a dynasty with smart management techniques, combining commitment to core players with a willingness to change and adapt. They are closely involved, but are never overly meddlesome.

And it’s nice to see such smart, successful businessmen who are also altruistic toward the community.

But along with all of those worthy honorees, let’s also give ourselves a little credit today.

None of our teams would be as successful as they are if we weren’t the nation’s most loyal, committed fan base. Other cities may have devout sports fans, but not in our numbers.

And where in America are the fans more deserving of our amazing run of success?

Yes, the weather’s much nicer in Miami today. But Miami’s teams stink.

So let it rain, and all hail the Pats.

