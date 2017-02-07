SUPER BOWL PARADE: 10 a.m. Watch WBZ-TV Live | Listen Live: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | 98.5 The Sports Hub
Keller @ Large: Give Credit To Patriots And Their Fans

February 7, 2017 6:55 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – As we celebrate the latest and, arguably, the greatest Patriots’ Super Bowl title ever, let’s take a moment to consider just what it is we’re celebrating.

Obviously, we’re honoring the skill and accomplishment of the players.

As Coach Bill Belichick constantly points out, they’re the ones getting the job done on the field, playing hurt, performing at a high level, modeling determination and toughness.

And certainly, the coach and his staff are being celebrated in the Back Bay today.

In a culture where examples of brilliant leadership are few and far between, Belichick and his assistants consistently show how it’s done, without fanfare and without belittling the opposition. I’ve suggested in the past that Belichick turn to politics when he’s done with football, and that idea has never seemed more valid.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

I hope there are some in the crowds Tuesday who will also be honoring the Kraft family, who’ve shown every other team in the league how to build a dynasty with smart management techniques, combining commitment to core players with a willingness to change and adapt. They are closely involved, but are never overly meddlesome.

Roger Goodell, after handing the Lombardi Trophy to Robert Kraft. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Roger Goodell, after handing the Lombardi Trophy to Robert Kraft. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

And it’s nice to see such smart, successful businessmen who are also altruistic toward the community.

But along with all of those worthy honorees, let’s also give ourselves a little credit today.

None of our teams would be as successful as they are if we weren’t the nation’s most loyal, committed fan base. Other cities may have devout sports fans, but not in our numbers.

Patriots fans line up outside of Gillette Stadium to send the team off to Houston and Super Bowl LI. (WBZ-TV)

Patriots fans line up outside of Gillette Stadium to send the team off to Houston and Super Bowl LI. (WBZ-TV)

And where in America are the fans more deserving of our amazing run of success?

Yes, the weather’s much nicer in Miami today. But Miami’s teams stink.

So let it rain, and all hail the Pats.

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

