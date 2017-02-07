Man Arrested In Stabbing Murders Of Two Farmington, NH Women

FARMINGTON, New Hampshire (CBS) — A man was arrested in connection to the murder of two women found stabbed to death in a Farmington home, sources told WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca.
Massachusetts State Police arrested Timothy Verrill, 35, in Lawrence Monday night.
Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, were found dead in a Meaderboro Road home in Farmington on January 29, after police responded to an early-morning emergency call there.
Their deaths were initially ruled as suspicious, but the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office determined they were murdered last week.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s office said Sullivan and Pellegrini were both stabbed multiple times, and that Sullivan also suffered blunt impact injuries.