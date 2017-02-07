Celtics Will Likely Avoid Facing DeMarcus Cousins When They Visit Kings On Wednesday

By Brian Robb, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics start a four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Sacramento, but they may not end up having to face Kings center DeMarcus Cousins in the matchup after all.

The All-Star big man picked up his 15th and 16th technical fouls on Monday night in a loss against the Chicago Bulls, automatically triggering a one-game suspension by the league. Any player who picks up 16 technical fouls during the regular season is subject to a one-game suspension, and then another one-game suspension for every two technical fouls thereafter.

Officials whistled the technicals on Cousins for a couple of incidents on Monday night. First, the 6-foot-11 big man grabbed Bulls assistant head coach Jim Boylen during an altercation between both teams on the floor at the end of the third quarter. Cousins was given a technical after a video review.

Cousins was then ejected from the contest with a second tech with just 1.1 seconds remaining in the game after Dwyane Wade made a game-clinching steal while guarding the center on the perimeter. The 26-year-old complained to officials about being held and was sent to the showers early.

Cousins is in the midst of the best offensive season of his career, averaging 27.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He’s averaged only 19.5 points per game in his career against the Celtics, but there is no question that Brad Stevens and company will be happy to miss him as they have always struggled to keep the big man off the glass with their undersized frontline.

There is a chance that Cousins plays if one of his technical fouls is rescinded before Wednesday’s game. The league will review both of the calls and should make a decision by Wednesday afternoon, potentially opening the door for Cousins to suit up.

The Celtics are currently in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and will also face Portland (Thursday), Utah (Saturday) and Dallas (Monday) on the trip.

Brian Robb covers the Celtics for CBS Boston and contributes to NBA.com, among other media outlets. You can follow him on Twitter @CelticsHub.