WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Snow Possible Thursday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Vandals Damage Statues At Brockton Church

February 7, 2017 11:28 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, Brockton church, Mike LaCrosse

BROCKTON (CBS) – Police are searching for the vandals who defaced four statues at a Brockton church.

“I’m not angry,” Father Joe Raeke said. “I’m just profoundly sad.”

Black and white paint defacing four statues outside Saint Edith Stein Church casts a shadow of sadness over the Brockton parish.

“This church here we have close to 2,000 people who come to worship here and the statues inspire them and give them comfort,” Father Joe said.

With a heavy heart Father Joe looks at the damaged statues. Three of them sprayed black and a fourth dumped with white paint sometime Monday into Tuesday morning.

Father Joe says a marble statue of Jesus was even recently restored for an Eagle Scout project.

Statue at Brockton church vandalized (WBZ-TV)

Statue at Brockton church vandalized (WBZ-TV)

“He spent literally thousands of dollars and lots of other scouts helped him with it,” Father Joe said.

The church is no stranger to vandalism. It’s been a year since a man broke a window and smashed stuff inside.

Parishioner and alter server Arielle LaForest also stopped by the church Tuesday night checking to see if her pastor was OK.

“I forgive you for what you’ve done but I’m still kind of upset you felt like you had to do that you know,” Arielle said.

Father Joe echoed her message of mercy.

“We need to be praying for those people who would do something like this rather than be angry at them,” Father Joe said.

Parishioners are already coming forward to offer to pay for the cost of the cleanup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia