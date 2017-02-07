Watch: Boston Police Officer Fires Up Patriots Fans At Parade

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Police Department has not been shy about its support for the New England Patriots, and one of its officers showed it at Tuesday’s victory parade.

A video that’s been retweeted more than 100 times shows the officer pumping up the crowd with some call-and-answer Patriots chants like “When I say Tom, you say Brady,” and “When I say Patriots, you say hell yeah.”

The coolest @bostonpolice Ever! Hyping the crowd up before the #patriotsparade got started. Thank you for everything you do! 🙏👮‍♀️👮 pic.twitter.com/ImzF5aqCjB — RK 🦋SB51Champs 🏆 (@HeartEyes4Brady) February 7, 2017

Rajinder Kumar, who tweeted the video, calls the officer “the coolest ever!”

The department’s official Twitter account also approves, commenting “Now that’s what we call crowd control!”

Shortly after the Patriots Super Bowl win on Sunday, a Boston police tweet went viral for saying that the NFL “insulted a region” by suspending Brady over DeflateGate.