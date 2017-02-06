WBZ4[1]
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats
WATCH LIVE: Brady, Goodell At MVP Press Conference

Snow For Patriots Parade Tuesday–Then More Snow Later This Week?

February 6, 2017 9:20 AM By Danielle Niles
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Danielle Niles

BOSTON (CBS) — WOW. That’s all I have to say. What a game last night!! Time to get the duck boats ready for the parade Tuesday morning. While the weather won’t be perfect, you know crowds are going to be gathering no matter what to celebrate the Pats historic win. So let’s break down what to expect if you’re heading into Boston for the victory parade.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Pockets of snow showers will develop in eastern Massachusetts by mid-morning, filling in through late morning in many communities, particularly north and west of Boston. Temperatures will be above the freezing mark from Boston points south at that point, meaning road conditions will be more wet than white in those areas. By the start of the parade, areas of light snow will be transitioning to rain in Boston, with temperatures slowly rising through the middle 30s. So have the wet weather gear with you! Rain will continue at times through the afternoon.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

North of the Mass Pike, it’s going to be a bit of a different story. Areas of snow will continue to transition to sleet and then rain from south to north through the afternoon. In other words, cities and towns along the MA/NH border and points north will see the wintry weather linger longest and in turn, will pick up the highest snow totals.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The evening commute will be mainly rain, except for some areas along the Rt. 2 corridor, the Berkshires and into much of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. These are the areas where I’m anticipating slippery travel for your ride home.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Snow totals will be pretty minor in and around Boston, generally a coating to 1” before being washed away by the rain. North and west of Boston from the 128 to 495 belt, expect 1-3” with the jackpot of 3-6” from northern Massachusetts into much of central New England.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Wednesday, a BIG time warm-up comes in as temperatures spike into the 50s briefly ahead of a cold front. Behind this boundary, temperatures drop sharply into the 30s Wednesday night.  The concern here is that the front slows down a bit as it moves offshore as the next wave of low pressure comes by.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

There’s still considerable uncertainty as to the track of this next storm, but another round of accumulating snow is possible on Thursday. If the center of the low tracks closer to New England, plowable snow would be likely across much of the region. If the storm tracks just slightly farther out to sea, snowfall amounts would be lower. Either way, this disturbance is a fast mover, and would be in and out on Thursday before high pressure returns to end the week.

Already thinking about the weekend? Our pattern remains active heading into Saturday and Sunday. A few weak disturbances could keep some unsettled weather around, mainly in the form of some light rain or snow–doesn’t look like anything significant at this point.

Lots to monitor in the week ahead! We’ll be with you every step of the way.

-Danielle

