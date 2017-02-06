SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

Tom Brady’s Parents Talk About Son’s Incredible Super Bowl

February 6, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Galynn Brady, New England Patriots, Patriots, Super Bowl, Tom Brady

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) — The parents of Super Bowl MVP and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared their excitement with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton after their son’s big win Sunday night.

“I’m just absolutely tickled pink for him and for the Patriots and for all of New England who supported him,” said Tom Brady, Sr. “It’s the best ever. I’m speechless … it was so spectacular, and so fun, and so nerve-wracking, and so awesome.”

Earlier this week, Brady got emotional about his dad, who he called his hero–and opened up about his mother, who is battling a serious illness.

“I’m overwhelmed!” said Galynn Brady. “I was just praying. All I did was pray, the whole game, just pray.”

It was the first game of the season that his mother was able to attend.

When asked how Tom Jr. keeps his composure during games, Tom Sr., said, “He must have gotten it from his mom.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia