Tom Brady’s Parents Talk About Son’s Incredible Super Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) — The parents of Super Bowl MVP and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared their excitement with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton after their son’s big win Sunday night.
“I’m just absolutely tickled pink for him and for the Patriots and for all of New England who supported him,” said Tom Brady, Sr. “It’s the best ever. I’m speechless … it was so spectacular, and so fun, and so nerve-wracking, and so awesome.”
Earlier this week, Brady got emotional about his dad, who he called his hero–and opened up about his mother, who is battling a serious illness.
“I’m overwhelmed!” said Galynn Brady. “I was just praying. All I did was pray, the whole game, just pray.”
It was the first game of the season that his mother was able to attend.
When asked how Tom Jr. keeps his composure during games, Tom Sr., said, “He must have gotten it from his mom.”
