SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

Patriots Return To New England, Receive Warm Welcome In Cold

By JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer February 6, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH (AP) — New England Patriots fans filled the parking lots outside the team’s stadium on Monday and lined up for hours outside the souvenir shop in near-freezing temperatures hoping to buy Super Bowl championship gear.

The newly crowned NFL champions landed in Boston at around 5 p.m. and received a police escort for the 30-mile drive to their home stadium.

The pro shop at Gillette Stadium opened at 6 a.m., but fans began lining up outside in the middle of the night, just hours after the team’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans cheer Patriots as they arrive at Gillette Stadium after Super Bowl win (WBZ-TV)

It was the fifth Super Bowl title for quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Brady was the game’s Most Valuable Player for the fourth time.

