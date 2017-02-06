Boston Prepares For Another Patriots Rolling Rally

BOSTON (CBS) — Now that the Patriots have captured a fifth Super Bowl title, it’s time for the city of Boston to put on another “Rolling Rally.”

City officials are meeting Monday to go over plans for the big event. Even the Boston Marathon finish line received a fresh coat of paint, making sure the route looks pristine to welcome home the world champs.

“I’m very excited to be happy this morning. I did not think I was going to be happy this morning,” a fan said.

After an emotional roller coaster of a game Sunday night, Pats fans are waking up happy.

“Classic Pats. It was high drama, high energy, another historic victory, so go Pats!,” another fan exclaimed.

Some fans are still shaking off the shock.

“Unreal. I still can’t believe it. I had to check this morning to make sure it wasn’t a dream,” a fan said.

Thousands rushed the streets after the big win. But the real celebration kicks off Tuesday, when the players and the fans get to relive the parade from two years ago. A welcome home rally with a fifth Lombardi Trophy on display.

“I can’t wait for the parade,” a fan told WBZ.

“I’ll be watching. I’m excited,” another fan said.

The parade will start at Dalton and Boylston Streets at 11 a.m.

Duck boats, with the team on board, will head down Boylston past Copley Square, then down Tremont Street past Boston Common, until they reach City Hall.

The signs are already up banning parking for the #patriots rolling rally outside City Hall. pic.twitter.com/pWZFx6fmEz — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) February 6, 2017

“It’s going to be so exciting, great to have our own celebration here in Boston,” yet another fan said.

And the players can’t wait to come home and celebrate with their fans.

“I can’t wait to see all of Pats Nation out there on Tuesday. It’s gonna be a party in the streets of Boston. Hope to see you there,” Pats safety Duron Harmon said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is inviting everyone to the parade, suggesting they take public transportation and keep the backpacks at home.

“Come in and enjoy yourselves, but also act responsibly. There’s going to be people coming in, just trying to sit on the sidewalks watching the parade to get a glimpse of the Patriots and the Super Bowl trophy,” Walsh told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens.

Sunday night, thousands took to the streets of Boston to celebrate right after the Patriots’ Super Bowl win. Boston Police report that it was a relatively quiet night.

“We’re asking people just to be respectful out there. Last night, we had a celebration in our city. We didn’t have one arrest. Everyone peacefully celebrated and we’re asking for the same thing tomorrow during the parade,” Mayor Walsh added.

