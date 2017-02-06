Commissioner Evans: Patriots Fans ‘Celebrated Very Responsibly’ In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Fans flooded the streets of Boston in what police said was a mostly respectful gathering after the unbelievable comeback ending of Super Bowl LI.

Boston Police estimated about 5,000 people were out hugging, yelling, cheering, and dancing Sunday night.

Commissioner Evans just told me the celebrants were exceptionally well behaved and BPD's security plan worked perfectly. — Ken MacLeod (@KenMacWBZ) February 6, 2017

“They celebrated very responsibly,” said Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans. “They were very respectful and everyone was high-fiving. Our officers were high-fiving them, everyone was excited.”

City officials closed Kenmore Square at 9 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday in anticipation of crowds. Authorities had asked students to keep their Super Bowl celebrations under control–and Evans said they complied.

“Our guys did a great job handling the crowd, and having Kenmore closed, that worked to our advantage,” Evans said. “Overall a great night for the Patriots, and a great night for the City of Boston.”

Thousands gathered near the intersection of Boylston and Arlington Streets at the Public Garden, where fans in Brady jerseys climbed monuments, passing cars honked their horns, and police set up a roadblock.

WBZ-TV’s Ken MacLeod reports

“Tom Brady is the GOAT–the greatest of all time, the greatest quarterback of all time,” said one student walking in the crowd.

Many admitted that, when the second half of the game started, they didn’t imagine they would be out celebrating later that night.

“I called it,” another student at the Public Garden told WBZ-TV’s Ken MacLeod. “I said there was going to be a comeback!”

“Nobody ever expected them to come back like that, but with Brady and Belichick you can expect anything, and I think it was a miracle the way they came back,” Commissioner Evans said.

WBZ-TV’s Katie Brace reports

Inside CBS Scene at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, fans were overjoyed at the end of the emotional roller coaster of a game.

“[I was] very, very nervous, very down,” said one fan. “But it just proves you never count out Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.”

“This one’s for Goodell, and it just basically solidified everything all of us already knew,” said another fan. “Brady’s the GOAT, the greatest comeback ever, it’s unbelievable.”