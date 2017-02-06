WBZ4[1]
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

Patriots Fans Mercilessly Boo Roger Goodell During Patriots’ Super Bowl Celebration (VIDEO)

February 6, 2017 3:10 AM
Filed Under: Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, Roger Goodell, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

HOUSTON (CBS) — On Sunday night, Patriots fans finally got an answer to the question, “Where is Roger?”

He was on the field at NRG Stadium, handing the Lombardi Trophy to Robert Kraft.

It was a moment that Patriots fans have dreamed about for two years, ever since the last time the commissioner did the same for the Patriots’ owner after a thrilling Super Bowl victory. Two years later, after Goodell has carefully kept himself away from Gillette Stadium following his crusade against Tom Brady, the moment came. And the Patriots fans let him have it.

Brady pays attention to everyone when they speak. In fact, former Celtics coach Doc Rivers said in an interview that aired during the pregame that when he once spoke to the Patriots, Brady sat front and center and took notes.

When Roger was speaking? Not so much.

After furthering his status as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady did shake Goodell’s hand on the field.

Tom Brady speaks to Roger Goodell after Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tom Brady speaks to Roger Goodell after Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tom Brady speaks to Roger Goodell after Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady speaks to Roger Goodell after Super Bowl LI. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked what he said to the commissioner on the stage.

“OK, next question,” Kraft laughed. “I’m on to Cincinnati.”

Goodell hand the Super Bowl MVP trophy to Brady on Monday morning in Houston. It will be a historic moment.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

