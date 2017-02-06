Patriots Fans Mercilessly Boo Roger Goodell During Patriots’ Super Bowl Celebration (VIDEO)

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

HOUSTON (CBS) — On Sunday night, Patriots fans finally got an answer to the question, “Where is Roger?”

He was on the field at NRG Stadium, handing the Lombardi Trophy to Robert Kraft.

It was a moment that Patriots fans have dreamed about for two years, ever since the last time the commissioner did the same for the Patriots’ owner after a thrilling Super Bowl victory. Two years later, after Goodell has carefully kept himself away from Gillette Stadium following his crusade against Tom Brady, the moment came. And the Patriots fans let him have it.

The transition from a very happy crowd that saw Tom Brady to a very angry crowd that saw Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/VCc72W76Gp — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 6, 2017

The moment Roger Goodell got booed out the stadium by Patriots fans. (via @acptachi) pic.twitter.com/XJ7KtPjsSN — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) February 6, 2017

Brady pays attention to everyone when they speak. In fact, former Celtics coach Doc Rivers said in an interview that aired during the pregame that when he once spoke to the Patriots, Brady sat front and center and took notes.

When Roger was speaking? Not so much.

Roger Goodell got booed big league pic.twitter.com/u6BUMYbXTB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 6, 2017

After furthering his status as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady did shake Goodell’s hand on the field.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked what he said to the commissioner on the stage.

“OK, next question,” Kraft laughed. “I’m on to Cincinnati.”

Goodell hand the Super Bowl MVP trophy to Brady on Monday morning in Houston. It will be a historic moment.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.