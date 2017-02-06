WBZ4[1]
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

Top Twitter Reactions To Edelman’s Catch, Falcons’ Stunning Collapse

February 6, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl, Twitter

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A game like Super Bowl LI is when social media brings out the best in people. And the instant Twitter reactions to the New England Patriots’ improbable comeback – and the Atlanta Falcons’ epic collapse – did not disappoint.

The fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI alone contained so many incredible plays, it’s hard to keep track of everything that happened. But that didn’t stop fans from tweeting some gems in the moment during the Patriots’ 34-28 comeback win in the first Super Bowl to go to overtime.

Perhaps no other play will define the Patriots’ win better than Julian Edelman’s miracle catch with just over two minutes left in regulation. Once Edelman dove for the ball on the second effort and barely got his hand under it for the catch, Patriots Nation had their own version of the David Tyree catch.

And, naturally, Twitter took notice of Edelman’s unbelievable play.

Even after Edelman’s circus catch, the Falcons still had their chances to stop the Patriots from coming back and winning. There’s no question that the Patriots made many significant plays in the fourth quarter and overtime to make the comeback happen, but for many viewers, the game was about Atlanta’s historic collapse.

Considering how well the Falcons played and that they had the game in control for more than three quarters of the action, Super Bowl LI will go down as one of the biggest chokes in history. Twitter showed no mercy with Atlanta – even the city of Atlanta.

There were also, of course, millions of reactions on social media from joyous Patriots fans once the team completed its historic comeback. But David Ortiz summed up the win pretty well.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

