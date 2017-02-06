NightSide – Football and Politics

BOSTON (CBS) – Martellus Bennett has already said during media day this week that if the Patriots win the big game, he most likely will not attend the Whitehouse visit and that, “I don’t support the guy that’s in the house.” Along with that, the Patriots have received criticism all season for Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s support of the new President. Are you able to separate sports and politics? Do you care what athletes think about a political party? Do you believe that everyone on the winning team should attend the Whitehouse visit?
Originally broadcast February 3rd, 2017.
Part 1:
Part 2: