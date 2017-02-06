SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

Watch: WBZ-TV Post-Game Coverage Highlights From Super Bowl 51

February 6, 2017 1:42 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Super Bowl, WBZ-TV

Here are some of the video highlights of WBZ-TV’s extensive live coverage following the New England Patriots stunning Super Bowl win.

Tom Brady’s parents on the win:

Brady celebrates with family:

Brady celebrates on field:

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on win:

Duron Harmon on comeback:

Rob Ninkovich on victory:

WBZ-TV’s 5th Quarter team:

Trying To Make Sense Of Super Bowl LI

Patriots fans celebrate in Public Garden:

Patriots fans celebrate at CBS Scene in Foxboro:

Championship gear printing overnight:

