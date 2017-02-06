WBZ4[1]
Monday Is Red Sox Truck Day!

February 6, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Red Sox Spring Training 2017, Red Sox Truck Day, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) —  You may still have football on your mind, recovering from Sunday night’s incredible Super Bowl LI victory by the New England Patriots.

But Red Sox baseball is in your future. Your very near future.

While the Patriots return home from Houston, the Red Sox are getting ready to head south. The team’s equipment truck will depart for Fort Myers, Florida on Monday, a day that has become known as “Truck Day” down at Fenway Park.

Red Sox staff will begin loading the equipment truck at 7 a.m., and it will depart Van Ness Street for its 1,480-mile trek to sunny Florida around noon. The truck will be led by a flat-bed carrying Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, and Fenway Ambassadors who will be handing out JetBlue collectible baseball card schedules filled with prizes and tossing soft Red Sox baseballs to fans.

For the 19th straight year, Milford native Al Hartz will be the man behind the wheel, making sure Boston’s equipment makes it down to Spring Training. Here’s a quick look at the precious cargo he’ll be carrying:

20,400 baseballs
1,100 bats|
200 batting gloves
200 batting helmets
320 Batting Practice tops
160 white game jerseys
300 pairs of pants
400 t-shirts
400 pairs of socks
20 cases of bubble gum
60 cases of sunflower seeds

While some players have already reported to the Spring Training facilities, including pitchers David Price and reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on February 14. The team will hold their first full-squad workout on Friday, February 17.

